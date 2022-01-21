LG launches new Australian solar module range

South Korean solar module maker LG Electronics has unveiled a new range of solar panels for the Australian market, including the flagship 415 W LG NeON H+, as well as the LG NeON H+ White 410 W and the eye-catching LG NeON H+ Black 410 W models.

LG said the three new modules feature new wiring technology, gap-free design and its innovative half-cut cells, all of which combine to boost output and increase resistance to thermal stress and external impact.

The company estimates that through 25 years, a typical 10 kWp Neon H+ 410 W installation can generate an extra 32,632 kWh in comparison to an installation using the same 10 kWp conventional 370 W panels.

“The introduction of the NeON H+ range provides the type of high-efficiency and high-quality solution which is increasingly sought after by Australian homeowners,” LG Electronics Australia general manager Gus Pavian said.

“Backed by LG’s 25-year product and performance warranty, this module gives confidence about outstanding performance and durability, while reducing a home’s energy footprint.”

LG said with the average residential solar system likely to reach 15 kWp in the coming years, the latest modules have been designed to maximise roof space and cater for future needs.

LG said its N-type half-cut cells, which have a temperature coefficient of -0.33% per degree Celsius, are less adversely affected by hot temperatures than other solar panels on the market.

The company said performance is also enhanced by the gap-free design which reduces the distance energy needs to travel. The design of the NeON H+ range means cells overlap by 0.5mm, so more cells can fit in the same amount of space. This innovation can also help protect the wiring connecting the cells from external impact.

The NeON H+ modules come with a 25-year warranty for a performance level of 90.6% of initial performance at 25 years of continuous use.

As well as launching the new range, LG also announced updates to its LG NeON H BiFacial and commercial solar panel range.

The LG NeON H BiFacial will now include three new models: 440 W, 445 W and 450 W, which can absorb sunlight from both the front and rear sides of their cells by using a transparent back sheet. The company said this will provide up to 30% higher energy production when installed under optimal conditions.

New models for the commercial line-up include 460 W, 46 5W and 470 W models, which feature module efficiency of up to 21.4%.