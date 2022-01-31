Mounting system for agrivoltaics

From pv magazine Global

Chinese mounting system provider Mibet has developed a mounting structure for agrivoltaic projects that can be applied to different crops.

The structure is claimed to ensure different light transmittance levels and enable several PV system layouts in order to meet developers’ needs for different crop growth and to create the appropriate environment for different crops in a flexible way.

“The main body of the Mibet Agri-PV system adopts aluminium alloy and large-span structure, so it won’t impede the daily operation of the agricultural machinery,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The columns can be adapted to different projects, multiple square tubes can be switched seamlessly, and it boasts excellent bearing performance even with the large span structure.”

The patented T-shape slot together with the column, the joint, and the rear diagonal tension brace enables the flexible adjustment of greenhouse mountings, reducing the installation time in an efficient way, according to the manufacturer. “The Mibet Agri-PV system has passed the professional tests of Germany’s TÜV and acquired the certificates for a minimum service life of 25 years,” the spokesperson added.

The system offers a tilt angle of up to 30 degrees and can host either framed or frameless solar modules. The panels can be deployed with a portrait or landscape design.

The mounting structure is usually sold in silver but the colour can be customised according to the customers’ needs. Its wind load is 80 m/s and the slow load 160 KN/m2. The product comes with a 10-year warranty.