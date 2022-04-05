Ukraine invasion reshaping discussion about energy, pricing, renewables

Prof. Overland, the war in Ukraine appears to have already disrupted the European and global energy landscape. Have we already crossed a point of no return? Do you believe the ‘back to normal’ option can now be completely excluded?

Yes, I am certain that we will not return to the status quo that existed before Feb. 24, 2022. Although there are many uncertainties and possible outcomes, I don’t see how a return to the past could happen.

Relations between Russia and Europe have always been complex when it comes to energy supplies. Europe may encounter big problems by completely cutting gas supplies from Russia, but Moscow will always need a buyer, and Europe may still be its best client in the decades to come. Do you really think Russian gas can be sold in other markets, such as Asia or elsewhere?

In principle, a good bit of Russian gas previously sold to Europe could go to Asia. However, it would require new infrastructure such as pipelines or liquefaction terminals for liquid natural gas (LNG) and take some years to prepare. And LNG may be difficult now because it requires foreign technology and know-how and sanctions will cause a lot of problems. Access to capital will be a problem both for LNG and pipelines, though in principle the Chinese could provide it for pipelines. However, even if it worked out with new pipelines, they would eat up a bit of the profit and the lack of competition between buyers would reduce profits even more.

What could be expected if Europe loses access to Russian gas? And what’s the likely scenario if gas supplies go back to normal?

If the Russian gas supply is lost, it may be a very tough situation for Europe. However, it may also help overcome the Putin regime in Russia, solving some of Europe’s long-term problems. High energy prices are usually a problem for politicians, but may be less so when the population knows they are due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. How it will play out, I don’t think anyone knows.

Which countries can most easily find alternative solutions if Russian energy supplies are interrupted?

I believe Spain and possibly the UK are relatively well-positioned to handle this. Perhaps also the Netherlands, if they are willing to start producing from the Groningen gas field again for a short period to alleviate the situation. Perhaps the most exposed country is Germany. Although I am a big fan of Germany, it has to be admitted that it has brushed aside all warnings and made itself highly dependent on Russian energy, in the process in fact helping facilitate the Russian invasion of Ukraine and imperilling Europe’s energy supply. Thus Germany also has the greatest moral obligation to make sacrifices to help resolve the situation. So far we have not seen this.

I think it may be too soon to outline possible scenarios, but do you believe the current situation will really be a big driver for more renewables expansion in the short term in Europe and globally, as expected by many analysts? Do you see more challenges or opportunities at this stage?

Yes, I cannot see how these developments can avoid leading to massive investment in renewable energy, probably also nuclear power. I think the only question is how fast it can be done, and here lack of labor and equipment and dependence on Chinese equipment will be important factors. Anyone who has acquired skills related to the installation of solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps or electric vehicles is guaranteed good work for a long time.