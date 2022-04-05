Trina Solar achieves 25.5% efficiency in n-type TOPCon solar cell

From pv magazine Germany
Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar claims to have set a new world record efficiency of 25.5% for its 210×210 mm monocrystalline n-type i-TOPCon solar cell.
The result was certified by the National Institute of Metrology of China.
The manufacturer said it will further develop the solar cell by using its production equipment from commercial manufacturing.
“We are very proud of these recent achievements,” said Chen Yifeng, head of Trina’s Research and Development Center for High Efficiency Cells and Modules. “Trina Solar is deeply involved in cutting-edge research and development and is a pioneer in technological production and manufacturing, which contributes to the company taking a leading position with its efficient products.”
In June 2019, the efficiency of Trina’s TOPCon solar cell stood at 23.22%. The record-breaking 247.79cm² bifacial device was manufactured using a low-cost industrial process, said Trina in a statement released at the time, on a large phosphorus-doped, cast-mono silicon substrate. That result was independently confirmed by ISFH CalTeC in Germany.
