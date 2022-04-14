Infinite Blue Energy partners with Indigenous-owned Boya Energy for WA green hydrogen project

Northam Solar Farm was WA's first merchant solar project when it was built in 2018.

Last month, Western Australian company Infinite Blue Energy (IBE) announced it will purchase the 11 MW Northam solar farm, situated an hour east of Perth, as the company looks to accelerate its green hydrogen project. This week, in collaboration with Stockhead, IBE announced it had reached an agreement with Indigenous-owned Boya Energy to build and develop its planned MEG HP1 green hydrogen plant.

IBE intends to produce up to four tonnes of green hydrogen per day from the site, which will be partially consumed by WA-based waste management companies.

The agreement sees Boya Energy take a 10% stake in the green hydrogen plant. Boya founder Gerry Matera said participation in this project aligns strongly with the values and vision of Boya Energy.

“We are committed to fast-tracking the energy transition,” said Matera, “creating opportunities for Aboriginal people and businesses while preserving country. Production of green hydrogen is a key component in that story.”

IBE CEO Stephen Gauld described Boya Energy as an “established business focused on providing a range of renewable energy solutions for business.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Boya Energy,” Gauld continued, “as we look to develop this project on the Traditional Country of the Noongar People. This partnership highlights IBE’s commitment not just to fight climate change, but also to see Indigenous people and businesses benefit from green energy production on Traditional Country.”

Considering IBE purchased the solar farm from Bookitja and Indigenous Business Australia, this is an interesting development.

IBE is aiming to produce up to 4.4 tonnes of renewable hydrogen daily, which equates to roughly 1,600 tonnes annually. The plan is for the project to produce as early as 2023. It is targeting the domestic heavy transport industry for offtake.

MEG HP1 appears to be a warm-up of sorts, with Infinite Blue Energy more prominently showcasing its Arrowsmith Hydrogen Plant, which it says will produce up to 25 tonnes of green hydrogen daily. Arrowsmith sits a fair way north of Perth, on the state’s coast. Infinite says this project will incorporate 65MW of solar and 90MW of wind in stage one, though timeframes for the project have not been given.

Back in the near term, the MEG HP1 project has won the support of the Western Australian Hydrogen Industry Minister, Alannah MacTiernan. “We see enormous potential for locally-generated renewable hydrogen to replace diesel in our heavy transport sector, helping to reduce carbon emissions and improving our fuel security,” she said.

“Indeed transport fuel probably offers one of the earliest opportunities for the emerging renewable hydrogen industry. Infinite Blue Energy’s MEG HP1 project is yet another positive step forward for renewable hydrogen in WA, and will play an important role in helping to stimulate early demand for hydrogen.”