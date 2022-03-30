Infinite Blue Energy purchases WA solar farm on journey to realising green hydrogen project by 2023

Northam Solar Farm was WA's first merchant solar project when it was built in 2018.

Infinite Blue Energy, for which ex-Woodside boss Peter Coleman is non-executive chairman, has taken another step towards realising its green hydrogen MEG HP1 project. Like the solar farm it today acquired from previous owners Bookitja and Indigenous Business Australia (IBA), the project is to be based in Northam, a town about 100km east of Perth.

The output of the 10MW Northam solar farm will presumably soon be put towards powering Infinite Blue Energy’s 10MW of planned electrolyser capacity.

The company is aiming to produce up to 4.4 tonnes of renewable hydrogen daily, which equates to roughly 1,600 tonnes annually. The plan is for the project to be producing as early as next year, 2023. It is targeting the domestic heavy transport industry for offtake.

MEG HP1 appears to be a warm up of sorts, with Infinite Blue Energy more prominently showcasing its Arrowsmith Hydrogen Plant, which it says will produce up to 25 tonnes of green hydrogen daily. Arrowsmith sits a fair way north of Perth, on the state’s coast. Infinite says this project will incorporate 65MW of solar and 90MW of wind in stage one, though timeframes for the project have not been given.

Back to the nearer term MEG HP1 project, it has won the support of the Western Australian Hydrogen Industry Minister, Alannah MacTiernan. “We see enormous potential for locally-generated renewable hydrogen to replace diesel in our heavy transport sector, helping to reduce carbon emissions and improving our fuel security,” she said.

“Indeed transport fuel probably offers one of the earliest opportunities for the emerging renewable hydrogen industry.

“Infinite Blue Energy’s MEG HP1 project is yet another positive step forward for renewable hydrogen in WA, and will play an important role in helping to stimulate early demand for hydrogen.”