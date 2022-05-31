BYD launches new C&I battery

From pv magazine Global.

BYD presented new additions to its Battery-Box product series in Munich, Germany, last month at The Smarter E Europe. Primarily, this means a new offering for the commercial & industrial solar market, which it is calling the Battery-Max Lite.

The new C&I battery system comes in capacities from 30 kWh to 90 kWh, and up to 64 units can be connected in parallel for a total capacity of 5.76 MWh. According to BYD, the new C&I battery is compatible with PV inverters from different manufacturers, allowing end users to mix and match to build the most efficient system. It also features open communication and control interfaces, so that the battery management system can be integrated into different energy management systems.

“We have designed the Battery-Box series with the goal to provide customers and installers with a maximum of versatility to fulfil a wide variety of application requirements with a flexible, modular system,” said Julia Chen, Global Director, BYD Battery-Box. “For this reason, we also decided to follow an open system approach making it possible to combine our Battery-Box systems with the most suitable components from trusted partners to achieve the best possible performance for each individual application scenario”.

On the residential side, a recent study from the University of Applied Sciences in Berlin, Germany, found that BYD’s products in combination with PV inverter suppliers amounted to the four most efficient systems on the market in Germany.

Cobalt-free chemistry

At The Smarter E Europe, BYD also previewed a new high-voltage storage product that it plans to launch later this year. Both products are based on lithium-iron phosphate battery chemistry, manufactured using BYD’s “blade” battery technology. Visitors to the company’s booth will be able to take a closer at these individual components.

“An energy storage battery system consists of battery cells, mechanical finishing and intelligent control systems. Considering this, the system performance is influenced by the entire value chain,” said Chen. “To create the storage chemistry formula, to design the right cell format, to initiate the most accurate algorithm logic, to predict the life-cycle data, to realise the seamless communication with the inverters – these are important areas into which BYD is continually investing to keep driving the evolution of innovative energy storage solutions.”

