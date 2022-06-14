General Electric to triple solar, battery production capacity in India

From pv magazine India

US multinational General Electric (GE) is tripling its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity in India to 9 GW per annum by the end of 2022. The capacity expansion is driven by strong growth in backlog over the past few months and a robust demand outlook, said the company.

The announcement comes four months after the opening of its Renewable Hybrids manufacturing site in Vallam, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures these systems.

The Vallam site manufactures GE’s power conversion solution FlexInverter (formerly known as LV5+) and the FlexReservoir utility-scale energy storage solution. It also helps integrate these solutions with GE’s FlexIQ digital platform to solve customers’ needs for dispatchable, green megawatt-hours in solar, storage, and hybrid applications.

The FlexReservoir is scalable from a rated power of 3 MW to 500+ MW to serve multiple market applications.

The FlexInverter power station delivers a reliable, cost-effective, plug-and-play, factory-integrated power conversion platform for utility-scale solar and storage applications. It combines a solar inverter, medium voltage power transformer, and an optional MV Ring Main Unit, all integrated in a standard 20-feet high cube container.

“Solar and battery energy storage will continue to be a key driver in delivering hybrid systems that enable the energy transition. GE is committed to providing cutting-edge technologies around power conversion solutions and software-enabled controls to meet growing customer needs in the hybrids space. Our new factory has ramped up to meet increasing industry and customer demand,” said Prakash Chandra, CEO of GE’s Renewable Hybrids.

Author: Uma Gupta