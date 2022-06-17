Jolywood scraps solar plans in Indonesia

From pv magazine Global | via Chinese PV Industry Brief
Jolywood‘s board has decided to scrap a plan to invest in Indonesia because the pandemic has complicated its efforts. The company cited a range of issues, from flights to logistics. Its original plan, announced in March 2021, was to invest in 1 GW of solar cell and 1.5 GW of PV module capacity in Indonesia.
Hangzhou First Applied Material has announced plans to invest US$226 million (AU$324 million) in EVA film capacity expansion. The company, which is among the world’s largest manufacturers of EVA film for PV modules, plans to build a new EVA film production base in Vietnam. The plan still needs to be approved by several agencies and regulators in China, however.
Qujing, a city in Yunnan province, has revealed plans to develop 18.3 GW of solar by 2024. More specifically, it aims to build 50 solar farms, with a total capacity of 4.83 GW, by the end of this year. It said it will install 4.91 GW in 2023 and 8.59 GW in 2024, when it aims to have generate 20 TWh of electricity per year from renewables.
