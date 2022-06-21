First community-owned retailer goes into administration due to ‘diabolical’ energy crisis

Enova helped build support for the community-owned Grong Grong Solar Farm. Pictured: Land owner Gemma Purcell with Komo Energy co-founders Gerald Arends and Jonathan Prendergast.

In a sad day for Australia, Byron Bay based Enova Community Energy and its retail energy arm Enova Energy were on Tuesday appointed administrators.

Australia’s first community-owned renewable energy retailer, Enova launched its retail arm in 2016 and grew to service 13,200 customers across NSW and southeast Queensland, winning numerous awards along the way.

It will now be closing its doors, victim to the chaos in Australia’s energy market which saw the market operator, AEMO, take the drastic step of suspending the operation of the wholesale spot market in the National Electricity Market (NEM) last week.

“The market is broken and does not support small retailers,” Enova chief executive Felicity Stening said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The current diabolical state of the energy market, combined with the high wholesale market energy prices and the cap on customer pricing, has made it impossible for Enova Energy and many other small retailers to operate in the market.”

“In addition, the constant raft of state and federal government regulatory changes is adding to the market complexities and have caused Enova delays in being able to fund and resource energy innovation.

“We are very supportive of the Labor government’s fast action and current review of the energy markets. However, there needs to be greater emphasis on the plight of retailers.”

Enova focused on renewable energy and social equity, helping communities gain energy independence though generating their own power through solar. It reinvested half of its profits into community-owned renewable projects and services to improve energy literacy.

Cathro Partners has been appointed to manage the administration process, according to an ASIC notice issued today.