Indian manufacturer unveils battery with solar storage

From pv magazine India

India’s Natural Battery Technologies has started making lithium-ion inverter batteries for residential and commercial use. They also double as solar energy storage systems. The batteries use lithium ferro phosphate as the cathode material.

The manufacturer offers batteries in storage capacities ranging from 1.5 kWh to 20 kWh, but it can provide other sizes according to customer requirements. The operating voltage can be 12 V, 24 V, or 48 V, meeting the needs for low-scale applications. It can go up further in the case of bigger storage systems.

The batteries provide steady output ranging from 1 kVA to 50 kVA, which makes them ideal for use as uninterrupted power supply systems. They are safe to keep in any setting and can last up to 10 times longer than their lead-acid counterparts.

Natural Battery Technologies also provides integrated battery systems for both residential and commercial usage. The batteries are housed in separate cabinets – the kind typically used in larger energy storage applications. The company offers smaller 1 kVA to 10 kVA grid inverters in combination with solar energy storage systems. The maximum inverter output is around 240 V AC.

Author: Uma Gupta