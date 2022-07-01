PwC launches sector-specific advisory unit

Big four consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia has today announced the formation of a new dedicated Energy Transition business, established to help guide Australian businesses as they navigate the transition to a net-zero economy.

PwC said the Energy Transition team will sit within the firm’s financial advisory business and is a multidisciplinary team of existing and new partners, and employees from PwC’s deals, infrastructure, consulting and assurance businesses – each a specialist in energy transition and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) matters.

PwC’s Financial Advisory Business managing partner Pete Calleja said the group will be building on a base of existing client work, including work with Sun Cable on its Australia-Asia PowerLink , and Victoria’s Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning on the Victoria Big Battery.

“For our nation to reach net zero by 2050, we must cut through the inertia and take accelerated action,” he said. “PwC is doubling down on its support for clients transitioning to a decarbonised economy, bringing critical mass to the challenge.”

The Energy Transition hub will be led by Varya Davidson, who until recently was leader of PwC’s Energy, Utilities and Resources Consulting team. The new hub will initially comprise 132 staff, including former Rio Tinto executive Leigh Staines, but PwC expects it will grow to include 230 staff by 2025.

PwC said the group is the largest collective formed to date by any Australian advisory firm working on the nation’s energy transition.