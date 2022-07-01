OpenSolar gives installers access to new loans facility

Installers using the OpenSolar platform can now offer access to a new loans facility.

Australian solar industry operators using OpenSolar’s free online solar design and platform platform can now offer their clients access to interest-free loans after the Sydney-based firm announced a new version of its platform integration partnership with renewable energy loan outfit Plenti.

The new loans facility builds upon the two company’s existing relationship which aims to make the selling of solar more streamlined for retailers and installers while eliminating some of the hurdles confronting consumers looking to purchase solar and batter energy storage systems.

The companies said solar installers can now offer clients access to Plenti zero-interest payment plans directly in the proposals they send to customers. The new all-in-one proposal means customers can accurately visualise their homes with solar, together with zero-interest finance options.

“Solar installers benefit by providing an effortless purchasing experience for their customers, including automatic conditional approvals within two minutes of the customer’s application,” the companies said in a statement.

OpenSolar’s head of partnerships, Maaike Gobel, said the new loans facility would further enhance the utility of the online platform for industry operators.

“What’s great about this latest innovation from Plenti is that the customers can see really flexible finance options that can get approved on the spot, getting more solar out there in less time,” she said.

Plenti’s head of renewable energy finance head Louis Edwards said the company’s aim is to provide the best in flexible payment terms for solar customers.

“This new style of finance integration with OpenSolar means that solar installers can increase their sales conversion whilst also being able to rely on steady and timely income for their growing businesses,” he said.

Since launching in May 2019, OpenSolar’s digital toolkit for generating installer-branded quotes that detail solar system size, optimal orientation and design, and savings on current bills, has attracted more than 100,000 industry users. The software allows installers to generate quotes, supported with visuals, from a smartphone, tablet or internet-connected laptop.