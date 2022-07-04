Victoria opens $1 million funding round for clean energy projects

The Yackandandah Community Battery received a $171,000 grant from the New Energy Jobs Fund.

Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said round six of the New Energy Jobs Fund (NEJF) will invest $1 million for Victorian-based projects that create long-term jobs, increase renewable energy uptake and innovation and slash emissions.

D’Ambrosio said the state government’s $20 million NEJF program maximises investment and employment opportunities for local energy projects to ensure Victoria stays competitive and innovative into the future.

“From the rooftop solar boom to our emerging offshore wind energy sector, Victoria is leading Australia in developing new jobs for a net-zero world,” she said.

“This fund has already created ongoing jobs across Victoria and will continue to drive innovation as we halve emissions by 2030.”

D’Ambrosio said the latest round of funding is targeting projects that increase the uptake of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions, create and support renewable energy jobs in Victoria, utilise local skills and services and deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to communities and businesses across the state.

Projects can include a variety of feasibility studies, business cases and implementation-ready capital works projects. Eligible applicants include commercial-for-profit, not-for-profits, local government organisations and state government statutory authorities.

Previous rounds of NEJF have installed the equivalent to approximately 300 rooftop solar systems, the energy from which is powering community buildings and services with 614 kWh of battery storage. The Totally Renewable Yackandandah Community Battery is among the projects which received funded under round five of the NEJF initiative.

Applications for NEJF round six close on 9 August 2022.