Victoria opens $1 million funding round for clean energy projects

Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said round six of the New Energy Jobs Fund (NEJF) will invest $1 million for Victorian-based projects that create long-term jobs, increase renewable energy uptake and innovation and slash emissions.
D’Ambrosio said the state government’s $20 million NEJF program maximises investment and employment opportunities for local energy projects to ensure Victoria stays competitive and innovative into the future.
“From the rooftop solar boom to our emerging offshore wind energy sector, Victoria is leading Australia in developing new jobs for a net-zero world,” she said.
“This fund has already created ongoing jobs across Victoria and will continue to drive innovation as we halve emissions by 2030.”
D’Ambrosio said the latest round of funding is targeting projects that increase the uptake of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions, create and support renewable energy jobs in Victoria, utilise local skills and services and deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to communities and businesses across the state.
Projects can include a variety of feasibility studies, business cases and implementation-ready capital works projects. Eligible applicants include commercial-for-profit, not-for-profits, local government organisations and state government statutory authorities.
Previous rounds of NEJF have installed the equivalent to approximately 300 rooftop solar systems, the energy from which is powering community buildings and services with 614 kWh of battery storage. The Totally Renewable Yackandandah Community Battery is among the projects which received funded under round five of the NEJF initiative.
Applications for NEJF round six close on 9 August 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.