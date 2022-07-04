RAA expands solar network as concerns spark demand

The Royal Automobile Association of South Australia (RAA) has been delivering residential solar PV and battery energy storage solutions across the state since 2020 and it is now set to also target the commercial sector after acquiring design and installation company Living Energy and Lovell Electrical.

South Australia’s largest members-owned association, with more than 750,000 members, said the acquisition of Living Energy and Lovell Electrical, including its team of 24 employees, would allow it to expand its solar and battery network to cater for business as well as residential customers across the state.

Ben Lovell, former managing director of Living Energy and now RAA Solar and Battery senior manager, said the transaction provided an exciting opportunity.

“Being acquired by RAA and working with its experts fast tracks our opportunities a hundredfold,” he said.

RAA Solar and Battery spokesman Ben Halman said the deal would help facilitate the continued growth of the solar energy company which has enjoyed rapid growth since its establishment.

Halman said solar PV and battery systems sales had increased 76% in the second year of operation and the company is on track to double sales this year with recent events sparking a surge of interest in solar PV and battery energy storage systems.

“The level of enquiries into our range of solar systems jumped 50% after the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) announced a default market offer price rise in May,’’ he said.

“Interest in batteries has also increased since last month’s warning by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) of potential power blackouts in SA.”

Halman said the increase in enquiries was not surprising with householders turning to rooftop solar and energy storage technology in a bid to combat the skyrocketing cost of energy.

“On average people can save between 50 and 75% on their electricity bills – or an average of $1,500 per year,’’ he said.

“As well as saving money on their power bills, solar systems also significantly reduce a household’s carbon footprint, which is great for the environment.’’

South Australian homeowners have been quick to adopt rooftop solar with data supplied by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) showing more than 300,000 homes already having solar panels installed.