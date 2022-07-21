Indian state of Gujarat tenders 1.5 GW of solar

From pv magazine India

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) has issued a tender to procure up to 1.5 GW of solar power from grid-connected PV projects through competitive bidding. The successful developers will supply the power from their proposed or under-construction PV projects.

Out of 1.5 GW capacity, 750 MW will be awarded under the Greenshoe option, which grants the underwriters some flexibility in setting the final size of the offer based on post-offer demand.

GUVNL may enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders.

The bidders selected by GUVNL shall set up solar power projects in Gujarat, including the electrical network up to the delivery point. They can opt for connectivity at a state transmission utility (STU) or central transmission utility (CTU) Sub-station.

Projects under construction and not having any PPA with existing buyers shall also be eligible to participate in the tender.

Solar projects can be set up in an existing wind farm that is already connected to the grid, subject to the availability of spare capacity for RE integration at the corresponding GETCO/CTU substation. The minimum project capacity will be 25 MW.

Author: Uma Gupta