Homes with solar sell for $125,000 more on average

Houses with solar tend to sell faster and are more viewed online.

Australians are willing to pay significantly more for houses with solar panels and other energy efficient features, according to analysis from Domain. The median premium paid for energy efficient houses in 2022 was $125,000 or 17.1%.

Moreover, houses with those features sold faster and were more often viewed online, the report found. Domain chief of research and economics, Nicola Powell, noted energy efficient homes also tend to be newer, contributing to the premium.

The number of solar houses on the market has also risen, with 101,383 properties listed in the 12 months to May, up from 80,000 in the same period to 2020, according to analysis from real estate agency Ray White.

Properties featuring battery storage have grown far faster, albeit from a lower base. Ray White recorded 3366 properties in 2022, up from 1819 in 2020.

The number of off-grid homes for sale in 2022 was 1362 compared to 809 in the 2020 period.