Shell pulls back from Port Kembla hydrogen hub

Oil major Shell will now become a “supporting” rather than lead partner in transitioning BlueScope’s Port Kembla steelworks to using hydrogen for green steel production in the Illawarra, Bluescope’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Michael Reay, confirmed to pv magazine Australia.
The company noted the news in a footnote of its ASX investor report yesterday, saying: “BlueScope is continuing to work with a range of industry and research organisations on out [Illawarra hydrogen hub] plans, noting that Shell will now pursue its involvement as a supporting partner rather than lead partner.”
Raey said he understood Shell’s shift was so the oil major could redirect its investments to other projects.
Last December, Shell signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BlueScope to collaborate on two green hydrogen projects, including the development of a 10 MW renewable hydrogen electrolyser plant and, more broadly, the establishment of a hydrogen hub in the Illawarra as part of the NSW government’s $3 billion state-funded investment plan.
BlueScope said despite the changes it will nonetheless continue to investigate hydrogen production, including using it as a potential feedstock for a pilot direct reduced iron plant and for its blast furnaces at Port Kembla.
Another giant, Rio Tinto, will also continue to work with BlueScope on the vision.
BlueScope however believes the realisation of green steel production on the New South Wales south coast is still decades away.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.