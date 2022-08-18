India’s first long-term green hydrogen offtake agreement

From pv magazine India
Haryana-based Hygenco India has signed India’s first long-term green hydrogen off-take agreement with Jindal Stainless Ltd, one of the largest stainless-steel conglomerates globally. The agreement will see Hygenco build, own and operate a multi-megawatt green hydrogen facility for 20 years.
The plant will also purportedly be the first multi-megawatt scale plant with a long-term offtake in Asia to be commissioned in the next 12 months.
The green hydrogen plant will help Jindal Stainless Ltd reduce its carbon emissions by about 2,700 metric tonnes per year.
“This is one of the most significant landmarks for the hydrogen industry in India and globally as it demonstrates the competitiveness and cost-efficiency of Green Hydrogen. We are honoured to partner with one of the largest conglomerates globally and help decarbonise steel production, one of the most energy-intensive industries,” said Amit Bansal, CEO of Hygenco.
The state-of-the-art and fully autonomous plant will be controlled by an advanced energy management and control system. The system monitors several parameters, including hydrogen generation, renewable energy generation, states of charge, pressure, and temperature and makes autonomous real-time decisions for achieving high efficiency. The technology enables the company to augment the hydrogen yield and deliver cost-competitive hydrogen to the end clients.
Hygenco aims to invest more than US$300 million in green hydrogen projects across India in the next three years.
The large-scale adoption and scale-up of green hydrogen across industries is vital for India, which is significantly dependent on imports for its energy needs. This will significantly push the government’s ambitious National Hydrogen Mission, which envisages the production of five million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.
Author: Uma Gupta
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.