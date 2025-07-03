$9.4 billion vertically integrated battery plant breaks ground

China-headquartered battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), together with a subsidiary and partners have officially broken ground on a $9.4 billion (USD 6 billion) vertically integrated battery manufacturing and recycling facility in Indonesia.
The Indonesia Battery Integration Project (IBIP) covers 2,000 hectares to incorporate the full battery value chain including nickel mining and processing, battery materials and battery recycling.
Phase one of the battery manufacturing plant is in Artha Industrial Hill (AIH) and KNIC of Karawang, West Java Province, and will deliver an annual capacity of 6.9 GWh, which CATL says will operate on its Lighthouse Factory and Extreme Manufacturing (LFEM) system, to ensure efficient production of battery cells and modules.
Battery recycling
At the FHT Industrial Park of East Halmahera, North Maluku Province, the plant will include nickel mining and processing, battery materials, and battery recycling operations.
The facility will include technologies and renewable energy to achieve ultra-low energy consumption, enabling improved cost efficiency, and high-value battery material regeneration with a metal recovery rate of over 95%, CATL says.
Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce 142,000 tons of nickel and 30,000 tons of cathode materials annually, along with the capacity to process around 20,000 tons of recycled batteries.
In partnership with CATL on the project are Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend Co (CBL), a subsidiary of Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology (Brunp) a subsidiary of CATL, in partnership with PT Aneka Tambang (ANTAM) and state-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC).
The plant will significantly accelerate Indonesia’s 2060 net-zero emissions target.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.