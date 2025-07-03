$9.4 billion vertically integrated battery plant breaks ground

China-headquartered battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), together with a subsidiary and partners have officially broken ground on a $9.4 billion (USD 6 billion) vertically integrated battery manufacturing and recycling facility in Indonesia.

The Indonesia Battery Integration Project (IBIP) covers 2,000 hectares to incorporate the full battery value chain including nickel mining and processing, battery materials and battery recycling.

Phase one of the battery manufacturing plant is in Artha Industrial Hill (AIH) and KNIC of Karawang, West Java Province, and will deliver an annual capacity of 6.9 GWh, which CATL says will operate on its Lighthouse Factory and Extreme Manufacturing (LFEM) system, to ensure efficient production of battery cells and modules.

Battery recycling

At the FHT Industrial Park of East Halmahera, North Maluku Province, the plant will include nickel mining and processing, battery materials, and battery recycling operations.

The facility will include technologies and renewable energy to achieve ultra-low energy consumption, enabling improved cost efficiency, and high-value battery material regeneration with a metal recovery rate of over 95%, CATL says.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce 142,000 tons of nickel and 30,000 tons of cathode materials annually, along with the capacity to process around 20,000 tons of recycled batteries.

In partnership with CATL on the project are Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend Co (CBL), a subsidiary of Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology (Brunp) a subsidiary of CATL, in partnership with PT Aneka Tambang (ANTAM) and state-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC).

The plant will significantly accelerate Indonesia’s 2060 net-zero emissions target.