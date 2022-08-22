Community solar and storage project wins NSW grant

Byron Bay Solar Farm Holdings is developing a 5 MW solar PV and 4.99 MW/10 MWh lithium-ion battery storage system at Boggabilla near the New South Wales and Queensland border after securing $3.5 million in grant funding from the state government.

The grant has been awarded under the Regional Community Energy Program, a $20 million fund designed to support capital expenditure for innovative renewable community energy projects.

Construction has already commenced on the Latitude project with Uralla-based construction firm Meralli Solar to install an estimated 20,000 panels.

Those panels are being mounted on the PEG racking solution developed by German manufacturer Jurchen Technology. The system features a low-profile frame which sits on slender galvanized steel bars. The solar panels are seated on the frame and secured in place. The lightweight construction means no major foundations are required, eliminating the need for concrete.

When complete, the solar farm will generate about 13,500 MWh per year of renewable energy, or enough electricity to power approximately 2,300 homes. The asset will connect to the grid via state-owned electricity infrastructure company Essential Energy’s network.

Essential Energy said the Latitude Solar Farm is one of the first renewable energy projects in its network which will operate within an agreed voltage range, improving grid stability.

The network operator also said the battery energy storage system is one of the first to be deployed on its network and the lessons learned during the delivery of this project will help inform other projects.