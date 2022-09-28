Queensland targets 70% renewable energy by 2032

This week Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) announced her government would invest $776 million in the proposed Tarong West Wind Farm, making it Australia’s largest state-owned wind farm. Left: Queensland’s Minister for Energy, Mick de Brenni.

Premier Palaszczuk is currently preparing to launch the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan which she says will include the state’s energy plan for the next decade.

Ahead of the launch, the Premier tweeted the state would up its renewable energy targets from 50% by 2030 to now 70% by 2032.

“We’re taking real action on climate change, now,” she said on Twitter.

Palaszczuk described the plan, a year in the making, as “all about a future of cheaper, cleaner and secure energy for Queenslanders.”

Around 95% of the state’s investment will be in regional Queensland, Palaszczuk says.

The announcement follows a suite of energy news from the state government, including an $776 million public investment in the proposed Tarong West Wind Farm in the state’s South Burnett region. It will make the project Australia’s largest state-owned wind farm.

Alongside this, the Premier announced on Monday the state had “flicked the switch” on four network or grid connected batteries, with the intention of soaking up the massive generation from rooftop solar systems in the state.

Take a look at this. I know our sunshine state loves solar – and new stats show regional Queenslanders are leading the way. Our top five solar suburbs are in regional areas, heading the charge towards cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy. pic.twitter.com/dSgIcr7cqj — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) September 26, 2022