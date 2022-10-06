REC plans Australian launch of latest module at All-Energy expo

REC says the gapless cell layout of the Alpha Pure-R series increases active area of the panel.

Norway-based solar panel specialist REC will introduce its latest heterojunction technology (HJT) solar module series to the Australian market at the two-day All-Energy expo in Melbourne but has revealed the first shipments of the Alpha Pure-R modules, which feature efficiencies of up to 22.3%, are already spoken for.

The REC Alpha Pure-R panel features G12 HJT cells in a patented panel design, delivering a power output of up to 430 W in a module that is less than 2 square meters in size which the company said makes it ideal for residential and commercial rooftop installations, where space is limited.

The Alpha Pure-R solar panel went into production last month on new manufacturing lines at REC’s Singapore facility, prompting the company to doubled its production capacity, ramping up from 600 MW to 1.2 GW per annum to match expected demand.

REC chief executive officer Jan Enno Bicker said the first Australian shipments of the REC Alpha Pure-R solar panel are already spoken for with the company having received orders well before production started.

“With the REC Alpha Pure-R, we are bringing another 600 MW of a lead-free HJT product to the market but based on larger G12 cells in a compact panel format for residential installations,” he said.

“The many pre-production orders confirm that our customers have full trust in REC’s innovations and our newest product hits well the demand.

“Now that production is underway, customers worldwide can access the power, space and environmental advantages of this new solar panel for their installations.”

The REC Alpha Pure-R Series is available in three versions, with power ratings ranging from 410 W to 430 W, and efficiencies of 21.2% to 22.3%. The new product is made with 80 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline solar cells and its maximum system voltage is 1,000 V.

The open-circuit voltage is between 55.8 V and 56.3 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 7.12 A to 7.24 A. All three versions of the solar module measure 1,730 mm × 1,118 mm ×30 mm and weigh in at 21.5 kg.

The panel, which is divided into four strings, which reduces the size of sections that switch off under shaded conditions, can be used with operating temperatures ranging from -40 C to 85 C and the operating temperature coefficient is -0.26% per degree Celsius. It is enclosed between 3.2 mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, and also features a junction box with an IP 68 rating, a black polymer backsheet, and an anodized aluminium frame.

The manufacturer offers a 20-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. It said the module series is eligible for the premium REC ProTrust warranty package, which offers up to 25 years coverage on product, performance and labor, with a guaranteed power of at least 92% in year 25 of operation.

“Featuring heterojunction cells in the large G12 format in a patented panel design, REC’s newest product delivers power output of up to 430 Wp, while keeping the module under 2 metres squared in area,” the manufacturer said. “This makes the new product ideal for residential installations where space is limited.”

The REC Alpha Pure-R will be showcased to Australian customers at the 2022 All-Energy Australia exhibition and conference to be held in Melbourne on Oct. 26-27.

To be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the free two-day event is expected to attract an estimated 10,500 people with more than 290 companies displaying their products and services on the expo floor.

Organised by RX Global in partnership with the Clean Energy Council (CEC), the event will also feature 200 expert speakers across 10 stages covering key topics including grid-scale energy, digitisation, community and local energy, hydrogen, electric vehicles, decarbonisation, First Nations energy, long-duration storage, bioenergy, future grid, offshore wind energy, power purchase agreements, energy management and distributed energy resources.

In addition, the CEC’s Solar Masterclass Series will enable solar designers and installers to access expert advice on the new big design and installation issues facing the industry.