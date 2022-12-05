Tindo’s sales skyrocket as consumers turn to homegrown solar

According to Adelaide-based Tindo Solar, Australia’s only panel manufacturer, the sales of its solar panels have doubled in the space of two months. The company says the boost comes off the back of rising energy costs, a potential recession in the offing, and increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of buying quality.

In a statement, Tindo said the doubling of sales from September to November was mirrored by an equal doubling in battery sales. Tindo Solar CEO Richard Petterson said the doubling of sales of both solar and battery systems is indicative of consumer concern about electricity price rises and an economic downturn. Petterson also suggested a growing preference for Australia-made products.

“Consumers have spent several months watching energy prices rise and being warned that there are more to come,” said Petterson. “Along with the inflation outlook and talk of recession, we can see Australians wanting to take control of their electricity costs by using the Sun as an energy source and storing that energy in a battery.”

It is Petterson’s opinion that the days of mere rooftop PV uptake in Australia are over, and that Australians are now keen to incorporate battery systems for the improved solar consumption and independence, and also for access to Virtual Power Plants.

“More people are seeking high-quality solutions which includes Australia-made solar modules designed for Australian conditions,” added Petterson. What is more, Australian consumers may also be inclined to pay a premium for Australia-made products due to sustainability concerns and alleged forced labour in parts of the global supply chain.

In December 2021, Tindo committed to a program with Reclaim PV that sees close to 100% of its panels recycled and re-used in the industry at the end of their working life. Researchers from the University of South Australia have estimated that more than 100,000 tonnes of solar modules will enter the waste stream by 2035 and currently almost all expired or discarded solar panels in Australia go into landfill.

Reclaim PV has developed recycling facilities in Adelaide and Brisbane and is establishing a national network of collection locations for solar modules to be recycled at its plants.

In August, Tindo unveiled its largest residential rooftop module yet, the 410 W solar panel with 20.6% efficiency. The 410 W Karra panel is made with 108 half-cut monocrystalline cells based on M10 wafers with a size of 182mm. It operates with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius.

The new panel measures 1,731mm x 1,149mm x 40mm and weighs 21.5kg. It is built with fully tempered glass and is wrapped in a black anodised aluminium alloy frame. It comes with a 25-year product guarantee and a 25-year performance guarantee. End power output is guaranteed to be no less than 80% of the nominal output power.