EVO Power, Evergen partner to optimise C&I batteries

Melbourne-based battery technology provider Evo Power and Sydney-based clean energy software business Evergen have joined forces to help commercial, industrial, and utility-scale customers increase the return on investment those businesses make in batteries.

The partnership will unite Evergen’s software platform that enables digital optimisation of the energy supply chain with Evo’s AC-coupled batteries, including the company’s Neo series battery energy storage system, a turnkey solution scalable in 100 kW power and 250 kWh energy storage increments into MW/MWh capacities.

Evo Chief Executive Officer Jamie Allen said the integration of Evergen’s technology, which monitors the system to make sure it is working in the most cost-effective fashion, will make it easier for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale customers to optimise and monetise their batteries.

“Now, not only do Evo Power customers have access to our customisable modular systems, they have increased control and monitoring of their assets to make the absolute most out of their investment,” he said.

“This integration also provides another layer of excellence, allowing customers to access Evergen’s market-leading optimisation alongside the other benefits of the Evo Power battery system.”

Evergen Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ben Hutt said the company’s agnostic approach allows customers to move between retailers and network operators while remaining resilient to market conditions and the integration with Evo will “deliver long-term business benefits.”

“This includes increasing battery efficiency, productivity, flexibility in adapting to different market strategies and return on investment,” he said.

Hutt said the company’s technology, developed by the CSIRO and backed by AMP Capital, allows asset owners and operators to optimise the function of their renewables assets, including residential, commercial and utility-scale solar and battery systems. It also allows batteries, generators and loads to be orchestrated in fleets enabling energy generators, retailers and distributors to use these systems as Virtual Power Plants (VPPs).

Evergen said the integration is due to be complete by middle of this month and will be available to Neo series customers first, with other AC-coupled solutions to follow.