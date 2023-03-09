Solar’s growing demand for drone-based aerial inspection and data analysis

United Kingdom-based Above’s founder and CEO Will Hitchcock sits down with pv magazine to discuss the solar industry’s growing demand for drone-based aerial inspection and data analysis, the game changing utility of digital twins, and what the future holds for autonomous drone programs.

Drone-mounted electroluminescence and thermal infrared imaging, can detect an array of defects in solar installations too large to monitor from the ground.

Image: APVI

