Europe to launch hydrogen auctions

From pv magazine Global | via the Hydrogen Stream

The European Commission says it has set out new plans to stimulate hydrogen production through the creation of the European Hydrogen Bank (EHB) by the end of this year. It will also launch an auction system by the third quarter with the EHB for renewable hydrogen production. It will support hydrogen producers via a fixed price per kilogram for a maximum of 10 operational years. The EHB will define financing mechanisms to create a continental hydrogen market, import hydrogen into the European Union, increase transparency, and coordinate with other institutions and private investors. The EU expects total hydrogen investment to reach €335 billion to €471 billion ($537 – 755 billion), including €200 billion to €300 billion ($320 – 480 billion) for additional renewable energy production.

Fortescue Future Industries has agreed to develop a green energy and fertiliser project in Kenya. The Kenyan government will provide support in relation to critical resources, infrastructure, and off-take. The main focus will be on the production of fertilizer with green ammonia.

Ceres Power has signed contracts with Linde Engineering and Bosch to jointly validate the performance, cost, and operational functionality of its SOEC technology. The companies said they plan to start a two-year, 1 MW SOEC pilot system in 2024 at a Bosch site in Stuttgart, Germany. Ceres Power is now testing its first 100 kW electrolyser module and its initial results are providing confidence that this technology can deliver green hydrogen at less than 40 kWh/kg, which is purportedly 25% more efficiently than incumbent lower-temperature technologies.

Saudi Aramco and Linde Engineering have agreed to jointly develop new-ammonia cracking technology. “A potential differentiator of this new technology is the ammonia cracking catalyst, jointly developed by Aramco and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), which will be evaluated against other catalysts,” said Saudi Aramco. It will work with Linde Engineering to showcase the new ammonia-cracking technology at a demonstration plant in northern Germany.

Innovation Norway, the Norwegian government’s platform to support industrial innovation and development, has granted NOK 50 million ($7 million) of development support to TECO 2030. The funds will back the deployment of TECO 2030’s PEM fuel cell technology in applications for shipping and heavy-duty industry.

Fenton Mobility Products has selected Ideanomics to build five hydrogen-powered, zero-emission transit vans for the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA). The value of RGRTA’s order exceeds USD 2.2 million ($3.3 million). The cost of the buses is covered with funds from a USD 23 million grant the RGRTA received from the US Department of Transportation to deploy hydrogen fuel cell buses,” said Ideanomics.

Italy has published a call for proposals to select decarbonisation projects using green hydrogen in hard-to-abate sectors. The total budget stands at €1 billion ($1.6 billion).