New global solar capacity additions hit 191 GW in 2022, says IRENA

From pv magazine Global
IRENA says developers installed 295 GW of renewable energy throughout the world in 2022, driving up global cumulative installed capacity by 9.6% to 3,372 GW. It was a year of record growth, largely based on newly installed PV systems, according to IRENA.
The organisation says 191 GW of solar was installed last year. It notes that growth is still largely concentrated in a handful of countries and regions such as Asia, the United States, and Europe. Asia accounted for 60% of new capacity additions, where 1.63 TW of renewables are now installed.
China accounted for almost half of the new global renewables capacity in 2022, at 141 GW. A total of 57.3 GW were added in Europe in 2022 and 29.1 GW in North America, according to IRENA. Africa continued its steady growth at 2.7 GW, slightly above the figures for the previous year.
“This sustained record growth demonstrates the resilience of renewable energy amid the current energy crisis,” said IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera.
IRENA says hydropower still accounts for the largest share of installed renewables capacity at 1,255 GW. But last year, only 21 GW were added. Solar is catching up and last year passed the terawatt milestone of installed capacity.
IRENA has listed the top 10 global PV markets in terms of cumulative installed capacity:
- China – 392 GW
- United States – 111 GW
- Japan – 78.8 GW
- Germany – 66.5 GW
- India – 62.8 GW
- Australia – 26.7 GW
- Italy – 25 GW
- Brazil – 24 GW
- Netherlands – 22.5 GW
- South Korea – 20.9 GW
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.