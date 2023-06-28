Genex’s energises its 100 MWh Bouldercombe battery in Queensland

Genex Power has completed the energisation of its first large-scale battery, the 50 MW/100 MWh Bouldercombe project, near Rockhampton in Queensland.

Specifically, the project’s transformer and high voltage balance of plant components, provided by Powerlink, and the Tesla Megapack units have been energised, allowing the project to begin the commissioning stages.

The commissioning phase is expected to be completed in the coming months to ensure the Bouldercombe battery is fully operational ahead of summer’s peak demand.

Genex Power noted the Bouldercombe battery will be operated under a ‘Autobidder Offtake Agreement’ with Tesla. “Under this agreement, Tesla will operate the plant to maximise revenues in the energy arbitrage and frequency control ancillary services markets, while providing a guaranteed minimum level of revenues,” it said. “The upside above this minimum level is largely captured by Genex with a portion shared with Tesla to align incentives between the parties.”

Genex last year ran into problems with its flagship Kidston Clean Energy Hub, which includes a pumped hydro component, rocking the company’s share price. Despite the hiccups, the far north Queensland project expanded its wind component from 200 MW to up to 258 MW, adding to the existing 50 MW solar farm and the 250 MW/2,000 MWh pumped hydro energy storage facility which is currently being constructed. An additional 270 MW of solar has also been proposed.