Line Hydrogen to break ground on Tasmanian green hydrogen project

With a solar offtake agreement in place, Line Hydrogen is targeting production later this year or early 2024 after the George Town Council unanimously approved a development application for the Queensland-based company’s estimated $100 million (USD 66 million) green hydrogen project planned for Bell Bay on the outskirts of George Town in Tasmania’s northeast.

Line said the George Town green hydrogen plant, which is to include 7.6 MW of electrolyser capacity, will be capable of producing more than 1,200 kilograms of green hydrogen daily for use in local industries, including transport and mining.

Electricity for the hydrogen production will come from Victorian-headquartered Climate Capital’s neighbouring 5 MW Bell Bay Solar Farm, which is under construction and is expected to be completed shortly before the hydrogen plant.

The council approval for the green hydrogen facility comes after the approval of permit conditions by the Tasmanian Environment Protection Authority earlier this month.

Line founder and Executive Chairman Brendan James said the approval for the facility’s construction is a significant milestone not just for the Brisbane-based developer but for the Australian hydrogen industry as a whole.

“We’re thrilled to be the first project in Tasmania to receive development approval for the production, storage and distribution of green hydrogen at commercial scale,” he said.

James said the facility would deliver tangible solutions to decarbonise global supply chains with hydrogen produced at the plant to be stored as a gas and made available for vehicle refuelling and other applications such as energy production within Tasmania, replacing imported diesel.

“The need to put in place a green energy solution to diesel replacement, particularly in the areas of heavy transport and heavy industry, has never been greater,” he said.

Line’s project is one of a slew of green hydrogen projects planned for the growing hub of Bell Bay, an industrial centre and port in the state’s north.

Bell Bay Powerfuels, a partnership between Brisbane-based Abel Energy and Iberdrola Australia, is progressing plans to deliver a 240 MW green hydrogen and green methanol production facility at Bell Bay while Countrywide Hydrogen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Queensland-based independent power producer ReNu Energy, has announced plans to develop a 10 MW facility there.

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), Woodside and Origin are also investigating hydrogen production at Bell Bay.

FFI’s proposed Bell Bay project is a 250 MW green hydrogen development with the capacity to produce green ammonia for domestic use and international export.