Sydney Water plans 4 MW solar farm to power new recycling plant

New South Wales government-owned utility Sydney Water has begun construction of its $1.2 billion (USD 810 million) Upper South Creek Advanced Water Recycling Centre that is to deliver sustainable water services in the growing Western Sydney region.

Sydney Water said the high-tech plant will use renewable energy to harness industry-leading water recycling technology to supply water services to 400,000 new dwellings in the rapidly growing Western Sydney Aerotropolis growth area. The facility, which will also service parts of the Camden, Penrith and Liverpool LGAs, will help cater for growth until 2056.

A new 4 MW solar array to be constructed at the Kemp Creek site will power the water recycling plant with the solar farm expected to generate approximately 8 GWh of energy per annum, or enough to power approximately 1,400 households for an entire year.

Sydney Water said the solar array will power the facility in the early years and as energy requirements grow, a circular economy precinct featuring bio-gas energy will be constructed to help meet future power needs.

“This facility will use state-of-the-art technology to provide wastewater services and high-quality recycled water for a range of reuse applications locally,” Sydney Water Managing Director Roch Cheroux said.

“When operating at maximum capacity, it will treat around 70 megalitres of wastewater each day and produce advanced-quality treated water for sustainable use in homes and businesses across western Sydney and biosolid products for use in agriculture.”

The Upper South Creek Advanced Water Recycling plant is due to be operational in 2026.