Biwatt unveils new residential sodium-ion batteries

China’s Biwatt Power has unveiled new integrated solar energy storage solutions for residential applications.

“Its smart home energy management platform integrates a cloud-based battery management system (BMS), providing multiple safety protections and fault warnings for homeowners,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The unique sodium-ion (SIB) active balancing technology effectively extends the battery’s cycle life, allowing users to use the product for a longer duration.”

The I.Power Nest solution measure 600 mm x 810 mm x 155 mm and weighs 60 kg. The devices have an efficiency of 97% and an expected lifetime of more than 3,000 cycles. Their cell capacity is 75 Ah and the rated battery voltage is 48 V. The maximum DC power is 6 kW and the maximum input voltage is 500 V.

The batteries also have an MPPT voltage range of 120 V to 450 V and a maximum MPPT input current of 13 A. In addition, they feature IP21 enclosures and a cooling system based on forced air.

“An intelligent app enables users to effortlessly control home electricity usage and switch between various operating modes, making electricity usage more convenient and worry-free,” said Biwatt Power.

The company is based in Shenzhen, in China’s Guangdong province. It manufactures batteries and integrated technologies for solar energy storage and EV charging.