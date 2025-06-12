Advocacy group calls for national CER body to boost participation in the NEM

To lower barriers to consumer energy resources (CER), a new report commissioned by Sydney-based advocacy group Energy Consumers Australia (ECA) is calling for the establishment of an independent national CER body.
The body would have powers to set targets for CER and coordinate reforms to existing national electricity market (NEM) processes.
The Opportunities for CER Participation in wholesale markets and grid services report forms part of the ECA’s submission to the ongoing NEM Wholesale Market Settings Review.
ECA Chief Executive Officer Dr Brendan French said other benefits of CER participation include improved energy security and reduced pressures on vulnerable consumers.
“We must ensure consumers have the support they need to adopt the CER required for a least-cost energy system and address the barriers so that everyone can access and benefit from investing in these products,” French said.
“Maximising the value CER brings to the system will help unlock the greatest benefits for all consumers, including people without the capacity to invest and participate in the market. We need a national body to drive the strategy for this and ensure all consumers benefit.”
The report also recommends implementing targeted reforms including lowering participation thresholds in line with international markets, and modernising metering and telemetry rules and standards.
shows how international solutions can lower electricity prices and energy system costs, through better integrating Consumer Energy Resources (CER), like household solar and batteries, and demand response into our National Electricity Market (NEM).
