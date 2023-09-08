300 MWh Amp Energy battery secures grid connection agreement in SA

Hornsdale Power Reserve, Australia's first big battery, is also located in the Mid North region of South Australia.

The Bungama battery, to be located in South Australia’s mid-north, is anticipated to go into operations in early 2025 and belongs to a much larger renewable energy hub Amp Energy is developing in the region.

The hub is planned spread over three locations with assets not only in Bungama but also in Robertstown and Whyalla. It is set to involve a number of large-scale solar plants along with standalone battery installations.

Grid connection for the Bungama battery, announced in 2021, is the first transmission network connection agreement (TCA) for the hub, according to Amp Energy Australia, the regional arm of Canadian renewables, storage and hydrogen project developer.

Amp Energy has additionally flagged a hydrogen producing facility as part of the hub, called the Spencer Gulf Hydrogen Energy Ecoplex.

Combined, the hub’s infrastructure is expected to require investment of around $2 billion (USD 1.28 billion), according to Amp Energy.

Amp has also made an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Agreement for Bungama battery as well as securing a benefit sharing agreement with Nukunu Wapma Thura Aboriginal Corporation.

South Australia’s Minister for Trade and Investment Nick Champion noted, “Amp Energy joins a growing list of developers committed to South Australia’s multi-billion dollar pipeline of projects – backed by the government’s dedicated global and national investment agency, Invest SA.”

South Australia has recently commissioned number of large scale renewable energy projects, such as the Spencer Energy Project, as well as forging ahead with vehicle-to-grid technology and plans for critical raw earth mining. “South Australia’s world-leading renewable energy reputation continues to attract significant investment into the state, especially in our regions,” Minister Champion said.