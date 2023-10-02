Researchers developing cheap hydrogen storage

Salzgitter has chosen Andritz to construct a 100 MW electrolysis plant at its Salzgitter Flachstahl site on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. The plant will incorporate pressurised alkaline electrolyser technology from HydrogenPro. Expected to commence operation in 2026, this facility will produce approximately 9,000 tons of green hydrogen annually, which will be utilized in the production of green steel, as stated by the German steel manufacturer.

The International Energy Agency says that rapid progress has been observed in commercial-scale demonstrations of solid oxide hydrogen electrolysers, with two large demonstrators commencing operations in 2023. However, according to the latest update to its Roadmap: A Global Pathway to Keep the 1.5 C Goal in Reach, electrolysers are still falling behind. This assessment holds true even when considering preliminary manufacturing projects, indicating a gap in achieving the targets for 2030 in a Net Zero Scenario.