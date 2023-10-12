Germany, Austria hit by multiple solar battery fires linked to LG

There were multiple reports of fires involving batteries connected to residential PV systems in Germany and Austria in September. Pv magazine has learned about five such incidents in the latter half of the month, with three occurring in Germany and two in Austria.

The most recent incident occurred on Sept. 29 in Kleinkahl, Germany. According to the fire department report, a single-family home experienced heavy smoke due to a technical malfunction that blew up the power storage unit of a PV system. The incident report stated that the room housing the electricity storage unit was affected.

Firefighters initially extinguished the blaze, while safely cooling the battery in a container to prevent reignition. High-performance fans were used to clear toxic fire smoke from the house. Although no one was injured, the residence is currently uninhabitable due to extensive smoke and soot damage.

Images from the fire brigade suggest that the battery may have been a product from South Korean manufacturer LG. This would make it similar basement fire in Kochel am See, Germany, on Sept. 19.

“In the basement, a heavily smoking battery was discovered in the technical room, presumably from a PV system,” said the Kochel department. “The battery was disconnected and transported outside.”