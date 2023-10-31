JinkoSolar claims 26.89% efficiency rating for new N-type solar cell

From pv magazine Global

JinkoSolar said it has achieved a “major technological breakthrough” with its 182 mm n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell, reaching 26.89% maximum solar conversion efficiency.

The Chinese PV module manufacturer said in a press release that the efficiency results have been independently confirmed by the National PV industry Measurement and Testing Center. pv magazine was unable to contact the National PV Industry Measurement and Testing Center to verify the claim, as its website was down.

The research and development team developed “advanced metallisation enhancement technology, high energy bulk material passivation technology and high-performance light trapping passivating contact technology” to achieve the milestone, said the company.

Jin Hao, chief technology officer for JinkoSolar, said the new conversion efficiency rating has broken previous n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell company records. He said the company will continue to invest in research and development.