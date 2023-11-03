Larrakia inks 30 MW clean energy supply agreement with Tivan

Larrakia Energy has signed a letter of intent to supply Tivan Limited with as much as 30 MW of renewable energy from 2026 which would be used to power a ‘state-of-the-art’ vanadium electrolyte processing facility to be built at Middle Arm in Darwin.

Larrakia, a joint venture initiative between Aboriginal organisation Larrakia Development Corporation and Perth-based resource and renewables company Progressive Green Solutions, is part of a consortium of Australian and international partners aiming to develop a 300 MW solar farm on land near the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct.

Earlier this year, Larrakia and South Korean government-owned Korea Midland Power signed a memorandum of understanding with the Northern Territory government to progress the development of the proposed Green Energy Project.

Perth-based Tivan has now signed an agreement to source clean energy from the proposed solar farm to support its plans to develop a facility at Middle Arm, for processing vanadium sourced from its Speewah project in northern Western Australia.

It is the second power purchase deal signed by Tivan this year, having already signed a letter of intent with the developer of the giant Sun Cable solar and battery project planned for the Northern Territory.

Tivan Executive Chairman Grant Wilson said the company’s intent is to process vanadium into electrolyte at Middle Arm as part of a plan to build a full battery value chain across northern Australia.

“We are advancing the renewable value chain for long duration energy storage in rapid time, including with local and global counterparts,” he said, adding that the agreement with Larrakia will add further momentum to these initiatives.

The company said the proposed plant would be capable of producing 500 MWh of vanadium electrolyte per annum.