Longi announces 27.09% efficiency for heterojunction back contact solar cell

From pv magazine Global

Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 27.09% for a heterojunction back contact (HBC) solar cell. Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH) has confirmed the result.

Longi said the result was enabled through a new laser graphical process that costs less than conventional high-cost photolithography processes.

“This substitution has effectively reduced the cost of the BC cell,” the company said in a statement, noting that the HBC architecture also minimises the reliance on traditional indium-based transparent conductive oxide (ITO). “This breakthrough has propelled the commercialisation of HBC solar cells, featuring independent intellectual property and cost-effectiveness.”

In early November, Longi announced a power conversion efficiency of 33.9% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell.

It claimed the world’s highest efficiency for silicon cells in November 2022, with a 26.81% efficiency rating for an unspecified heterojunction solar cell.

Author: VINCENT SHAW