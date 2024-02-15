60 MW Shady Creek Solar Farm wins development approval

The news comes two weeks after Elgin’s approval to build the 60 MW Glanmire solar farm and 60 MW / 120 MWh battery near Bathurst, NSW, subject to strict conditions due to community opposition.

Application for approval was submitted to the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning in January 2023, with the final decision granted 11 months later, on December 4.

Shady Creek is located in the Baw Baw Shire Council local government area (LGA), West Gippsland region, approximately 120 km east of Melbourne, and west of the proposed Gippsland Renewable Energy Zone and Loy Yang A power station recently tripped by a severe storm.

The Sandy Creek Solar Farm and BESS will be built on a 107-hectare site currently used for agricultural activities, including dairy cow grazing.

It will connect into the NEM via a 66 vK high-voltage transmission line, which runs adjacent to the project site.

Elgin Energy entered the Australian market in January 2019 and have established headquarters in Sydney. The company was contacted with a request for additional information.