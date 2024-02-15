60 MW Shady Creek Solar Farm wins development approval

The news comes two weeks after Elgin’s approval to build the 60 MW Glanmire solar farm and 60 MW / 120 MWh battery near Bathurst, NSW, subject to strict conditions due to community opposition.
Application for approval was submitted to the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning in January 2023, with the final decision granted 11 months later, on December 4.
Shady Creek is located in the Baw Baw Shire Council local government area (LGA), West Gippsland region, approximately 120 km east of Melbourne, and west of the proposed Gippsland Renewable Energy Zone and Loy Yang A power station recently tripped by a severe storm.
The Sandy Creek Solar Farm and BESS will be built on a 107-hectare site currently used for agricultural activities, including dairy cow grazing.
It will connect into the NEM via a 66 vK high-voltage transmission line, which runs adjacent to the project site.
Elgin Energy entered the Australian market in January 2019 and have established headquarters in Sydney. The company was contacted with a request for additional information.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.