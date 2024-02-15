Philippines gives green light to 65 MW of solar

From pv magazine global
The BOI of the Philippines, an agency under the Department of Trade and Industry, has granted a green lane certificate to a solar project in the municipality of Burgos, Pangasinan province.
The certificate was awarded to Burgos Pangasinan Solar Energy Corp. (BPSEC), a development company under Rising Renewables Holdings, to develop the PHP 2.7 billion ($48 million) project.
The 65 MW ground-mounted solar plant will cover an area of approximately 71.5 hectares and is scheduled to operate from September 2026. It is expected to generate more than 500 local jobs.
The project has already been granted a Solar Energy Operation Contract by the Department of Energy of the Philippines.
“With the BOI’s support, we look forward to collaborating with all the concerned local and national agencies in the completion of the project’s permitting requirements and in achieving our shared goal of getting more clean energy into the grid as early as we can,” said Kyle A. Mina, a representative for BPSEC.
The Philippines has set a target of achieving a 35% share of renewable energy in the country’s power generation mix by 2030. In January, pv magazine reported that work was underway on a 4 GW solar park in the northern Philippines.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.