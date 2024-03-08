Energizer Solar’s new hybrid battery & inverter land in Australia, launching its home ‘ecosystem’

Following trend growing in Australia for more than two years now, Energizer Solar, an offshoot of established consumer battery giant Energizer, has become the latest company to jump into the ‘full stack’ residential space.

Energizer’s particularly high brand recognition means it has been slower off the mark to launch, with the company’s Head of Sales for the Australian Pacific Region, Gavin Owen, explaining it wanted to be careful to ensure its customer and installer experiences with the new hybrid product suite would uphold the brand’s established reputation.

Unlike most solar companies, Energizer is a household name – albeit for its consumer appliance batteries rather than renewable energy products. Energizer Solar has had solar panels and a string inverter on the Australian market for about two years now, but during the Smart Energy Expo in Sydney this week launched its new hybrid inverter and stackable home battery – which integrate with panels to complete its residential energy ‘ecosystem.’

Energizer Solar’s Powerstack hybrid battery can be made up of 2.9kWh units, stackable for durations between 5.7kWh to 20.16kWh. The range also includes 4.8kWh modules, stackable for durations between 9.32kWh to 33.24kWh. It is a lithium iron phosphate, or LIFeP, chemistry and includes a 10 year warranty.

In terms of its new hybrid solar inverters, the Force Series, the company has released a single phase 3kW – 6kW option and a three phase 5kW – 12 kW version.

Energizer Solar’s panels are 440W, with Owen pointing out that figure has a positive tolerance, meaning the panel’s wattage should never dip below 440W, only above. It expects to launch its electric vehicle (EV) charger in Australia in the coming six to 12 months.

Owen said the company is targeting the “mid to upper” bracket in the Australian market, priced below premium brands. He also noted that it has paid particular attention to ease of installation, limiting cables and focussing on simple integration.

Owen said Energizer Solar, which is based in Australia, launched its full home ‘ecosystem’ here first because of Australia’s “solid solar residential market.” It is currently in the process of moving into the US market and already has select products in the European market, and will continue to expand there. Energizer Solar manufactures in China.

Owen also noted the company is currently “in talks” to integrate into Virtual Power Plant platforms.