Energy Vault connects commercial-scale gravity energy storage system in China

From pv magazine Global

Gravity storage system provider Energy Vault’s first commercial EVx GESS has been connected to the grid in China.

Earlier this week, the company confirmed that the 25 MW/100 MWh EVx system, located in Rudong, China’s Jiangsu province, was connected in December 2023, enabling full commissioning by State Grid Corp. of China. The Rudong EVx project will be the world’s first commercial, utility-scale, non-pumped hydro gravity energy storage system once final provincial and state approvals are obtained for the start of commercial operations.

Work on the Rudong project began in 2022, when Energy Vault said it would build five storage projects in China using its EVx technology, with a combined storage capacity of 2 GWh. Commissioning began on the project, which is next to a wind power facility, in August 2023.

Energy Vault’s latest announcement coincides with reports of new EVx projects it is working on with its partners, CNTY and Atlas Renewable Energy. Construction began on a 17MW/68MWh EVx GESS deployment in China last year, alongside two previously announced projects in the country: a 50MW/200MWh EVx and a 25 MW/100 MWh EVx.

The update means CNTY and Atlas Renewable now have nine EVx GESS deployments underway in China, totalling 3.7 GWh.

