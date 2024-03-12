Bslbatt introduces high-voltage battery for commercial PV

From pv magazine Global

China’s Bslbatt has released ESS-Grid HV Pack, a commercial battery that can operate at an elevated voltage level ranging from 80 V to 100 V.

“The HV Pack utilizes 3U battery modules for flexibility and scalability, and with a capacity of 7.8 kWh per cell,” the company said in a statement. “It is more cost-effective than traditional 5.12 kWh battery modules. The whole system can be stacked in less than 15 minutes by using a simple bracket to stack the modules.”

The batteries feature individual battery modules that can be stacked in series with up to 10 battery modules. Their rated capacity is 135 Ah.

“The wide voltage range allows a single system to support up to 16 modules in series, so you can get an amazingly large system with a capacity of 124 kWh, which is suitable for installations of larger power needs,” Bslbatt said.

The manufacturer offers six versions of the new product, with rated power ranging from 38.88 kW to 77.6 kWh. The smallest unit measures 620 mm x 726 mm x 1,100 mm, while the largest unit measures 665 mm x 330 mm x 1,860 mm. A single pack weighs 68 kg and the high voltage box 20 kg.

The batteries use LiFePO4 as the cathode material and have an operational temperature range from -10 C to 40 C. They are backed by a 10-year warranty and claim a lifespan of over 6,000 cycles, featuring an IP20 protection rating.