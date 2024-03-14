Genex 50 MW / 100 MWh Bouldercombe Battery Project operational

Genex has used Tesla's Megapack technology for its Bouldercombe Battery Project.

Australian renewable energy producer Genex Power Limited has announced the Bouldercombe Battery Project (BBP) is now operational following the replacement of two Tesla Megapack battery units damaged in a 2023 fire.

Genex CEO Craig Francis said the company saw limited financial impact as Tesla incurred the costs associated with the minor fire incident in September 2023.

“The plant has been operating well and making a positive contribution to cash flows since commencing operations and ramping up to full capacity in December 2023. This has been critical over the peak summer period, which has seen significant volatility driven by warm weather conditions in Queensland.

“I extend our gratitude to Tesla, Consolidated Power Projects, Powerlink and Amplitude Consultants for the proactive and diligent manner in which they have supported us to reach this important milestone,” Francis said.

An outage was required to facilitate the installation and a period of testing by Tesla before the final outstanding hold point tests were completed with Powerlink and the Australian Energy Market Operator on Dec. 12 2023.

Following this milestone and conclusion of ancillary documentation with Tesla, Genex has granted the final construction milestone and made the final milestone payments to Tesla, which reflected the recovery of Genex’s full costs associated with the fire event, to conclude the construction phase of the Project.

Since conclusion of testing on Dec. 12, the Project has been operating using 40 Megapacks at its full capacity of 50MW/100MWh.

The Bouldercombe Battery Project is located at critical part of the Queensland electricity grid with high network strength and Marginal Loss Factors.

Genex signed a Connection Agreement with Powerlink enabling BBP to connect into the adjacent 275kV/132kV Bouldercombe substation, via an exiting 132kV bay.

Genex Power Limited has a portfolio of more than $1 billion of renewable energy generation and storage projects across Australia, including the Kidston Clean Energy Hub, comprised of the operating 50 MW stage 1 Solar Project (KS1) and the 250 MW Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project (K2-Hydro) with potential for a further wind project.

Other projects include the 50 MW Jemalong Solar Project (JSP) in NSW, a committed portfolio of 400 MW and up to approximately 2.25 GW of renewable energy and storage projects in development pipeline.