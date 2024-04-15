Maxeon unveils TOPCon solar module series for rooftop PV

From pv magazine Global

Singapore-based solar module maker Maxeon has unveiled a new TOPCon solar module line for residential and commercial PV projects.

“Manufactured with high-quality materials in a robust glass-glass construction, Performance 7 solar panels are built to withstand challenging, real-world conditions like hail, wind, snow, and extreme temperature swings,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Improvements to temperature coefficients, bifacial factor and annual degradation also help to ensure reliable, long-term energy yield for customers.”

The company is offering the modules in two versions – the SPR-P7-XXX-BLK panel for residential applications and the SPR-P7-XXX-COM-S module for commercial projects.

The SPR-P7-XXX-BLK products feature a power range of 435 W to 460 W and a power efficiency spanning from 21.4% to 22.7%. Their open-circuit voltage ranges from 41.41 V to 42.31 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.27 A and 13.52 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,000 V.

These panels have dimensions of 1,134 mm x 1,790 mm x 30 mm and weigh 24.9 kg.

The SPR-P7-XXX-COM-S modules have a power range of 530 W to 555 W and an efficiency spanning from 21.7% and 22.7%. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.94 V and 50.88 V and the short-circuit current of 13.36 A to 13.52 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

Their size is 1,134 mm x 2,156 mm x 35 mm and their weight is 30.3 kg.

All the modules of the series feature an IP68 protection rate and frames based on anodized aluminum alloy. They can be used in operating temperatures ranging from -40 C and 85 C, with an operating temperature coefficient of -0.29% C.

The new products come with a 30-year limited performance and product guarantee. The maximum annual degradation is said to be 0.4%, with degradation for the first year being indicated at less than 1%.

Maxeon said the modules were awarded the Cradle to Cradle Certification.

“To earn the coveted Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze distinction, Maxeon’s entire Performance 7 production process and value chain was assessed and inspected by MBDC, a C2C Certified Assessment Body,” the company said. “MBDC utilized the multi-attribute Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard Version 3.1. by the Institute which includes Material Health, Material Reutilization, Renewable Energy and Carbon Management, Water Stewardship and Social Fairness.”

The manufacturer also said the new products are now available for sale in APAC and EMEA markets.