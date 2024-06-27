ACLE begins building first in 270 MWh battery project pipeline

Solar and battery contracting firm ACLE Services has commenced construction of a 5 MW two-hour battery energy storage system at Tongala in Victoria’s Goulburn Valley after being awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to deliver a portfolio of facilities across three Australian states.

The Tongala battery project is the first to be constructed as part of pipeline of projects being developed by South Australia-headquartered energy infrastructure asset owner Sustainable Energy Infrastructure (SEI) in partnership with Victoria-based renewables developer ACEnergy.

SEI and ACEnergy have entered into a development agreement to build, own and operate a portfolio of 27 distributed battery energy storage systems across regional Australia that will deliver a combined 135 MW / 270 MWh of renewable energy and storage capacity.

The renewable development will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase comprises the construction of seven 5 MW / 10 MWh battery projects across regional Victoria. Phase two of the program will deliver of an additional 20 battery energy storage facilities with a combined capacity of 100 MW / 200 MWh across Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales.

The battery projects will be constructed by ACLE on a full-wrap EPC basis with the Victorian company to also provide operation and maintenance services to the projects under a long-term O&M contract.

ACLE Director Brenton Moratto said the company is looking forward to contributing to the delivery of a portfolio of battery projects to support Australia’s energy transition as well improve grid flexibility and distribution-level reliability.

“ACLE is committed to providing the critical energy infrastructure the nation needs, on time and on budget,” he said. “We are keen to continue to contribute to Australia’s renewable transition, ensuring its sustainability through robust storage infrastructure.”

Commissioning of the projects is planned progressively to July 2025.