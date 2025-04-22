EPC Solar eyes Fiji as entry point into Pacific region

Australian solar installation business EPC Solar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide solar products to a string of resorts in Fiji, helping to reduce their reliance on diesel generators.

Another MoU, with Canberra-based coffee manufacturer ONA coffee, will see EPC Solar provide a solar and battery energy storage system for its new coffee factory being developed in Fiji.

Indigenous-owned EPC Solar said the projects are part of a pipeline of more than 40 potential installation sites in Fiji which is targeting 100% renewable energy by 2036.

The company also plans to expand its operations into New Zealand and then other Pacific nations – islands it says will bear the brunt of climate change and rising sea levels.

“There’s a lot of drive to move towards solar,” EPC Solar Commercial Manager Lucas Sena said. “By integrating solar and battery solutions, we’re reducing reliance on diesel, cutting emissions, providing savings on electricity costs, and proving that clean energy can drive industrial innovation.”

Founded in 2014, EPC Solar offers renewables solutions for commercial properties, including rooftop installation, battery energy storage, microgrids and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

“We help corporations to reduce their carbon emissions, save on electricity costs and hit their sustainability goals,” Sena said.

In addition to engineering, procurement and construction services, EPC Solar also offers business structures and financing options that reduce, or even eliminate, upfront costs. These options include loans, as well as the company’s power purchase agreement, under which EPC Solar owns and maintains the system, with payments linked to the amount of electricity produced.

Sena said it’s an avenue for upgrading infrastructure without significant capital expenditure with clients effectively shifting from paying a grid energy provider to paying a solar provider, at a lower rate.

“Sometimes companies install solar systems but don’t have the resources, time or knowledge to maintain them, so they end up not performing as well as they should,” he said.

“They can outsource the whole operations and maintenance to our business. And if the solar is not producing, we don’t get paid.”

EPC Solar said its launch into Fiji was made smoother by support from both Austrade and the Australian Capital Territory government.