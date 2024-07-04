Transmission line go-ahead gets Western Australia’s Pilbara Green Link moving

Western Australia’s regional energy provider Horizon Power has engaged Australian-headquartered global civil engineering company GHD to deliver preliminary engineering for the Pilbara Green Link.

The Pilbara Green Link involves the installation of 550 km of high-voltage 330 kV transmission lines intended to connect Horizon Power’s current transmission infrastructure with the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) and other proposed large scale renewable developments.

The GHD team will oversee the preliminary design of the transmission lines and substations, which is scheduled for completion by March 2025.

GHD Delivery Phase Services Regional General Manager Craig Palmer said the Pilbara Green Link represents a significant opportunity for the decarbonisation of the Pilbara region and Australia’s transition towards a renewable energy future.

“We’re proud to support Horizon Power during the preliminary engineering phase of this important project, underscoring GHD’s commitment to creating sustainable energy solutions for generations to come,” Palmer said.

“As long-standing contributors to the development of the Pilbara, we are honoured to have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the local area through this project.”

The project will connect Horizon Power’s infrastructure with the AREH to bring green energy to consumers in Port Hedland and the Central Pilbara.

Formerly the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, the AREH is a proposal to create one of the world’s largest renewable energy plants and is owned and operated by United Kingdom-headquartered bp, Serbian-headquartered GWP Global and United Arab Emirates-headquartered Intercontinental Energy.

At full scale the project aims to develop 26 GW total generating capacity from solar and wind power and produce around 1.6 million tonnes of green hydrogen and 9 million tonnes of green ammonia per year.

The 6,500 square kilometre project will abate around 17 million tonnes of carbon in domestic and export markets annually, which roughly equates to 0.5 Gt of carbon savings over the lifetime of the project, bp says.

Aligned with the Western Australian Government’s Sectoral Emissions Reduction Strategy, which has identified decarbonising the North West Interconnected System as a priority to meet Western Australia’s 2050 net zero emission targets, the Pilbara Green Link is set to transform the energy landscape in North West Western Australia.