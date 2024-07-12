Anker launches new all-in-one home storage solution

From pv magazine Global

Anker said the Solix X1 system comes in either single-phase or three-phase configurations and has a storage capacity of up to 30 kWh.

“It integrates a power module, battery module, solar Inverter and energy management system,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “With its slender 15-centimetre profile, presents a striking contrast to the bulky appearance of traditional home storage devices.”

The single-phase product is available in four versions, with PV inputs ranging from 7.36 kW to 12 kW of PV input, while the AC output ranges from 3.68 kW to 6 kW. It measures 670 mm x 335 mm x 150 mm and weighs 19 kg.

The three-phase storage system is also available in four models, with a PV input ranging from 10 kW to 24 kW and an AC output of 5 kW to 12 kW. It measures 670 mm x 450 mm x 150 mm and weighs 30 kg.

All power modules are to be paired with 5 kWh Li-ion (LFP) battery modules that can be stacked to six for a total storage of 30 kWh. The maximum charge or discharge power is 3 kW, and the maximum charge or discharge current is 7.6 A. The new product also features IP66 protection.

“Our innovative energy optimiser allows each battery pack to charge and discharge independently, ensuring efficient storage and utilization of energy,” the company said. “The Solix X1 is equipped with multiple safety protection mechanisms, LFP batteries from top manufacturers, abnormal batteries auto-isolate, and 0-volt shutdown technology, all of which ensure power safety to the greatest extent.”